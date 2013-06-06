Alpha Video Becomes First Tripleplay Authorized Partner in U.S.

- Tripleplay and Alpha Video & Audio, a visual communications and digital media solutions provider, will work in partnership to provide IPTV, Video on Demand and Digital Signage solutions to businesses across the USA.
- With its breadth of experience and expertise within the digital media market in the U.S., Alpha Video is an ideally placed partner to aid development of the Tripleplay brand and enhance Tripleplay’s growing reputation, the company says.
- Kevin Groves, CTS, Alpha Video’s co-owner and COO, said: “Tripleplay is a forward thinking, flexible and fast moving organization who we know will help us provide the high quality solutions that our customers expect of us. This partnership gives us the ability to provide fully unified and integrated digital media solutions for our customers and adds another great solution to our portfolio.”
- Tripleplay’s main product suite includes TripleSign-Digital Signage, TripleTV- IP Television, TripleVOD- Video on Demand and TripleStream-Mobile Device Streaming with all systems able to operate off a single server. Their unique architecture provides the ability to fully integrate and interoperate with each application removing integration issues and making it an ideal solution for organizations of all types, in particular Universities, Higher Education, Sports Arenas, Hospitality and Corporate environments.
- “Alpha Video is such a professional and well respected organization that we were delighted that they wished to partner with us here in the USA," said Tripleplay’s global dusiness development director, Paul Harris. "We’ve already begun working together on several significant projects and have found that our combined expertise in a number of markets is providing a huge advantage to us both.”
- Tripleplay will be exhibiting at InfoComm from the 12 to the 14 June at the OC Convention Centre, Orlando, booth 5172 and will be at the UBTech Conference at Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, also in Orlando, alongside Alpha Video in Booth 111 from 10th to the 11th June.