Monster Media Brings Monster Digital Signage to Movie Theaters

- NCM Media Networks and Monster Media have signed a multi-year exclusive agreement to bring interactive Monster Wall video displays to the lobbies of select movie theaters nationwide. The new Monster Walls will launch in 10 movie theaters in the top 10 markets.
- Made up of a 10’ x 8’ display unit of nine 46” LCD screens, the movie theater Monster Walls are equipped with DOOH interactive technologies that allow multi-touch, motion activated, kinect-style interaction, photo capturing functionality and augmented reality. In addition, the units are enabled with NFC that allows the gathering of analytics to deliver a tangible ROI.
- “Monster Walls are a way to add impact to an integrated cinema program,” said Cliff Marks, president of sales and marketing with NCM Media Networks. “Our research has shown that NCM moviegoers spend at least 10 minutes in our theater lobbies, so when our audiences see a brand on the big screen and can also interact with that brand in the lobby environment, it creates a unique level of engagement throughout their movie-going experience that can’t be found in any other video marketing platform.”
- “Advertisers are looking for a new way to set themselves apart,” said Chris Beauchamp, CEO of Monster Media. “This network represents a new and compelling way of reaching their audiences.”