AVAD Canada Offers VTech and AT&T Products

- AVAD Canada will now offer products from VTech and AT&T. AVAD Canada's product offering will include the AT&T Synapse, a business phone system that can scale right along with a bustling business, and the popular VTech SnJ, one of the only small business phone systems to feature optional DECT 6.0 repeaters that extend talk range up to a half mile. By offering these products, AVAD Canada provides yet another solution for its customers to grow their businesses through advanced products selections.
- "AVAD was built on the guiding principal of offering dealers the best solutions, products and services that enable their success," said Scot Kerek, Canadian Manager of AVAD. "These new products from AT&T and VTech provide customers the simplicity that they need to get up and running quickly while still offering the latest and most dependable technology."
- This marks the first time these product lines will be available through AVAD Canada. As part of this announcement, AVAD Canada will include a free APC BE350 battery with every AT&T or VTech purchase made now through July 27, 2012.