NewTek Showcases TriCaster at SXSW 2011

- NewTek will showcase its latest TriCaster portable live production products from March 14-17 at SXSW 2011. In addition, NewTek TriCaster will be used to power high-profile live webcasts from the annual interactive festival.
- “The amazingly cool NewTek TriCaster has been an essential part of our live shows — from ‘Diggnation,’ to our coverage of E3, CES and more,” said Revision3 CEO, Jim Louderback. “We couldn’t do what we do without it.”
- “This year, NewTek’s booth will be a hub of tech inspiration, and TriCaster, the tool of choice to create live programming from SXSW,” said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development at NewTek. “Many leading tech pundits, including Leo Laporte, Jim Louderback and CNET, will help fans sort through the latest technology with their TriCaster-powered shows.”
- SXSW attendees will see demos of the latest NewTek products, including the TriCaster TCXD850 HD portable live production system, TriCaster TCXD850 CS hardware control surface, and TriCaster Virtual Set Editor, which lets producers customize specially designed TriCaster HD live virtual sets. NewTek will also present LightWave 10 animation and effects software and 3PLAY multi-channel, HD/SD slow motion replay system.
- With TriCaster, a single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects.
- NewTek LightWave 3D is designed to support the creative process, providing the artist with the ability to interact in real time with 3D content.