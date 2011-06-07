WorxAudio Introduces Armadillo-4

WorxAudio Technologies has introduced the new Armadillo-4, a small format sound reinforcement system designed for high quality foreground and background music applications.
- Available in black or white, the system includes a standard mounting bracket with weather-resistant, stainless steel hardware designed for flexible aiming and easy installation. The Armadillo-4 features a contemporary appearance that includes a powder-coated, stainless steel mesh grill to protect the transducer complement.
- Designed for use in 100 -Volt distributed audio systems, the new WorxAudio Armadillo-4 employs a multi-tap transformer defined for 50-, 25-, 12-, and 5-watt settings. The Armadillo- 4 may also be easily configured for a standard low impedance direct input.
- The Armadillo- 4 utilizes a two element array of high output, 4-inch (101.6mm) LF (low frequency) transducers. The horn loaded HF (high frequency) wave guide with its 1-inch driver incorporating a Titanium diaphragm is positioned between the two element arrays to ensure coherent and balanced high frequency response. Polar lobing is controlled by this geometry and produces a properly aimed response at the crossover frequency. The 3-way, full range bass reflex enclosure provides Push Terminal connectors at the rear for easy system connection. The loudspeaker’s frequency response ranges from 75 Hz – 19 kHz.
- “The new Armadillo-4 is WorxAudio’s first injection molded, surface mount loudspeaker designed for use in 70-Volt environments,” said Hugh Sarvis, WorxAudio Technologies’ CEO and director of engineering. “While it is certainly an excellent choice for restaurants, bars, and retail applications, this loudspeaker considerably rounds out our product line. In addition to providing the small, medium, and large format enclosures for concert halls, theaters, and similar spaces, we can now provide a versatile, cost-effective SR solution for a building’s lobby and secondary areas—thus enabling installed sound professionals to secure all loudspeakers for their project from a single vendor. I’m confident the systems’ sound quality and contemporary appearance make a great choice for a wide range of applications.”
- The WorxAudio Armadillo-4 carries an MSRP of $230.00.