NEC Enhances E Series Displays

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America has enhanced its entry-grade E Series large-screen displays.
- The E422 second-generation, commercial-grade large-screen LCD display.
- The 32-inch E322, 42-inch E422, 46-inch E462 and 55-inch E552 models are second generation products that aim to provide a cost-effective digital signage solution for conference rooms, retail stores, waiting rooms, and corporate lobbies, according to the company.
- The new E Series models now include RS-232C to allow control from external equipment, synchronization of multiple displays and easy remote management.
- Another new feature is the integrated USB media player for photos and music, as well as an upgraded 3-year warranty. The second generation products offer features such as an analog/digital tuner, swivel stand, low-profile stereo speakers and closed captioning.
- "The additions we have included in the second generation E Series make them more flexible and easier to integrate with a multitude of digital signage configurations," said Rachel Karnani, product manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC. "The RS-232C grants elevated control management for customers that desire remote capabilities of multiple displays, a feature many find useful in these types of applications. By increasing the standard warranty, NEC is showcasing its reliability and support with one of the strongest customer service teams in the industry."
- The E322, E422, E462 and E552 will be available in August at a minimum advertised price of $449, $699, $899 and $1349, respectively. All four displays ship with a 3-year parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.