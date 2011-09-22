Coolux Unveils Pandoras Box Version 5

Coolux has unveiled Pandoras Box Version 5, the next step in the development of the Pandoras Box product family. For the first time ever, it is now possible to use Pandoras Box all the way from the inception of a project idea up until the actual production.

The five most distinct highlights of this new release include:

1. Video Export & Recording

The video export allows users to improve their workflow and export entire scenes as HD video while having the flexibility of a real-time editing system. For live video ingest, you can now record and capture from any live input source up to 2K/HD.

2. Aeon FX Engine

The dynamic shader effects engine enables users to create and combine an almost unlimited number of effects. All effects and animations are automatically synchronized across the system network.

3. FireFly 3D Particle System

FireFly allows for the creation of elaborate real-time particle effects in an interactive 3D compositing space. Various emitters can be setup and applied with forces such as Wind & Gravity.

4. QUAD HD Output

The new QUAD Server and QUAD Player workstations offer users up to four independent HD DVI outputs with built-in EDID Management.

5. ASIO Multi-Channel Audio

The Pandoras Box Manager Software now supports ASIO.

The new features make it possible to stay within the coolux Pandoras user interface right from the first stages of project content creation right up to the final production display.