Tecom Releases HD Audio Visual Lectern

New York, NY--Tecom has introduced a high definition lectern, the TechPod HD, for universities and colleges.
- The TechPod HD.
- Tecom's newest and most advanced lectern features high definition resolution support, a new Hewlett Packard PC with high-resolution digital outputs, a wide screen interactive display, and a higher resolution document camera, offering both capture and record capabilities.
- The TechPod HD has a newly designed internal structure which includes a 19-inch rack space, and is built to support any additional equipment that may be required in the room - stable and standard, suited for installations worldwide.
- Another new addition to the design is the TechPod's cabling system functions which now support any type of cable plug.
- "We've teamed up with our customers and partners worldwide to identify where future classroom technology is headed. Through customer feedback, research and analysis, the TechPod HD represents a new wave in lectern technology and paves the way to a whole new experience in the classroom," said Aviv Brosilovski, Tecom's CEO.