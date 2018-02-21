rp Visual Solutions Offers AVIXA RU-Approved Program

- rp Visual Soluitons, (RPV), has been named an official AVIXA Renewal Unit (RU) Provider. This will allow the more than 9,000 professionals holding AVIXA International’s Certified Technology Specialist credential to earn renewal units toward their certification by completing certain RPV education programs.
- To obtain approval, RU programs must feature experienced instructors with clear evidence of qualifications in the session topic. Each class must contain at least one relevant learning objective or industry-related purpose, relate to a specific exam topic area and exam level, and conclude with an assessment tool to demonstrate participants have grasped the objectives. These criteria are vigorously reviewed by AVIXA University’s certification renewal unit committee.
- The first RU-approved rp program that professionals can complete is “Art of Displays: Creative Visual Structures from Concept to Reality,” and is worth 0.5 RUs.
- “RPV has shown a commitment to bettering the audiovisual industry through the delivery of quality training that supports accreditation,” said David Labuskes, executive director and coo, AVIXA International. “By fostering professional development, RPV has demonstrated its leadership and strong support of the industry.”