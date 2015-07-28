Roland Professional A/V Appoints HWPco to Represent Southeast U.S.

Roland’s Professional A/V Division has appointed of HWPco as the new manufacturer’s representative firm for its professional audio and video product lines in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

HWPco is an award-winning firm experienced in serving the needs of resellers, systems integrators, contractors, architects, engineers, designers, and consultants in the Southeastern U.S. HWPco is headquartered outside of Atlanta, Ga.



“HWP Company is a reputable and proven pro A/V sales firm that shares Roland’s passion for sales and customer support,” said Christian Delfino, vice president of sales and marketing for Roland's Professional A/V division. “They are a very strong team of dynamic industry professionals, and we are confident that their experience with audio and video technology in systems integration and live event production is ideally suited to helping us continue to grow our business in the territory.”



HWPco principals Trey Gunter and Marcus Myers are excited to be representing Roland’s professional AV line at a time when new products like the Roland M-5000 live mixing console and Roland V-1200HD switcher are new to the market. Gunter, director of sales, sais, “We are impressed with their top-notch products, combined with great support and service, which will no doubt lead to success.”