RCI Custom BM-AVSDI816

- RCI Custom announces it is bolstering its offering of signal distributors with the addition of the BM-AVSDI816 audio and HD-SDI video distribution unit.
- Combining the broadcast quality audio distribution of the popular RCI BM-16DB along with a robust HD-SDI distribution unit, the BM-AVSDI 816 eliminates the need for multiple microphones at the point of source during Press Conferences, while providing journalists and news gatherers an effective and efficient way to receive clean, distributed audio and video signal.
- The BM-AVSDI816 provides 1x16 HD-SDI distribution and 1x8 plus 4 balanced Mic/Line switchable audio inputs and outputs. Each unit has active electronics, and Jensen transformers on all audio outputs for superior performance. The portable unit is housed in a rugged Zero aluminum case. Custom units allow for surface or flush wall mounting, or rack mounting.
- "RCI Press Mults have led the way in broadcast quality signal distribution for many years," said Doug Macuch, RCI President. "Our history and involvement with this technology has culminated in the creation of the BM-AVSDI816. Electronic News Gathering has evolved significantly with technology, and so too has the need for superior performance from the Press Mults that distribute signal. A live event, after all, happens only once."
- Used where ever Press Conferences are held to distribute audio and/or video to the press corps, RCI Press Mults are commonplace with Political Campaigns, Government Events, Hotels, Court Rooms, Sporting Arenas, and with Audio/Video Rental companies that support broadcast and media events.
- The BM-AVSDI816 will be on display at InfoComm14 booth #C5734.