Insight Media Hosts UHD/4K Demos During SMPTE 2013

- Insight Media has unveiled details surrounding the Ultra High Definition (UHD/4K) demonstrations during the upcoming SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, the annual event for motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations and the allied arts and sciences. Insight Media will lead the SMPTE 2013 Symposium Business Track on Oct. 21 and has organized a sold-out UHD/4K demonstration room that will feature industry leaders such as Sony, Samsung, Canon, Quantel, Colorfront, Cisco, Elemental Technologies, Rovi, and Altera.
- “2013 has been a pivotal year for UHD/4K technologies, with all of the necessary pieces of the 4K ecosystem aligning,” said Chris Chinnock, president and founder of Insight Media. “The UHD demonstration area during SMPTE 2013 is likely to be the industry’s largest assembly of 4K displays and equipment in one room. Through a series of side-by-side comparisons that experts and non-experts will appreciate, attendees will see firsthand how 4K technologies have advanced.”
- By demonstrating that upscaling and conversion engines can make 1080 content look great on a UHD TV, the UHD/4K demo will show that lack of 4K native content is not an obstacle to the rollout of products and services. The demo also will show that, thanks to the combination of low bit rates and high quality promised by the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) codec, the delivery of 4K content within production facilities and, most importantly, to the home, will not be a major hurdle either. Split-screen demos showing various HEVC and H.264 encoding comparisons will highlight the maturity of this technology. Finally, attendees will have the opportunity to see live 4K production workflows, presented by Sony and a team from Quantel, Colorfront, and Canon.
- For the upconversion demos, all participants will show a “test reel” authored by Technicolor —in a side-by-side comparison. The same content will be used to showcase the advantages of HEVC for 4K distribution. Additional demo support is coming from from New Media Hollywood, Video Clarity, SpectraCal, and ThinkLogical.
- SMPTE 2013 will take place Oct. 21-24 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. Further information about the event and registration are available at www.smpte2013.org.