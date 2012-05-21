Crestron Releases DALI Ballasts

Crestron announced that its new DALI Ballasts, the latest addition to its fully-integrated lighting control solutions, are now available.
- Crestron Green Light DALI Ballasts (GLB-DALI) provide architects, designers, engineers and building owners with incredible flexibility in building and lighting design, both in new construction and in retrofits. Crestron ballasts are also ideal as an OEM product for lighting fixture manufacturers who wish to offer built-in high-performance DALI ballasts with their fixtures.
- The DALI ballasts offer an optional built-in power metering feature. "The ability to measure, monitor, and manage power to each light fixture, while enabling daylight harvesting and load shedding, makes it easy to implement a fully-integrated system that combines architectural lighting control and energy management all on one platform," said Mike Malone, Crestron VP of commercial lighting controls.
- Optional power metering models track real-time energy usage of each load and provide essential statistics to help manage and control utility costs. Integrated with Fusion EM Energy Management Software you can track energy usage and immediately implement controls to eliminate waste. From virtually anywhere, managers can monitor and manage energy consumption across the facility or the enterprise from a single view on a computer or mobile device.
- Crestron DALI ballasts drive multiple lamp wattages in one unit, which makes lighting design easier and less expensive. With support for one, two, and three lamps, the ballasts support dimming a wide range of linear fluorescent lamps from 1-100%. Twelve different models are available to power a variety of T8, T5, and T5HO lamp types from 14 watts to 58 watts. Operable between 120 and 277 Volts (universal voltage), Crestron DALI ballasts are ideal for any building in any part of the world. While up to 64 ballasts can be daisy chained on a single DALI channel, facility managers can control up to 128 DALI ballasts using one Crestron DIN-DALI-2 Two Channel DALI Interface.
- Significantly more efficient than standard fluorescent or electronic fluorescent ballasts, GLB-DALI ballasts conserve energy and help reduce your organization's carbon footprint. "GLB-DALI ballasts provide more than 50 percent lower power consumption while in standby mode, the lowest in the industry," Malone said. "And that's serious tangible value in buildings with lots of fixtures."
- To ensure long-life and high performance in the most demanding commercial environments, Crestron DALI ballasts also feature End-of-Life Protection, are short and open circuit-proof, and automatically shutdown in case of lamp failure. Additionally, the protected shut down feature protects against main input lower than 80 Volts AC, with overload protection and auto-recovery starting from 95 Volts AC, and warm start in every dimming position.
- Compatible with all major lighting control brands, GLB-DALI ballasts include a five year warranty. GLB-DALI ballasts are UL listed, CE, and RoHS compliant.