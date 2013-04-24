Topics

Chief Fusion Series Carts and Stands

  • Chief’s Fusion carts and stands include flexible cable covers to allow access at any point along the column while concealing cables for a clean installation.
  • A turn knob lets a single user smoothly raise and lower the screen to any height between 50 and 70 inches (127-177 cm).
  • The new carts and stands also feature:
  • * +5/-5 degrees of tilt and effortless display adjustment
  • * User friendly interface, optimal for screen sizes up to 60 inches and 200 lbs (90.7 kg)
  • * Black or silver finish
  • * Smooth rolling and lockable castors for effortless positioning
  • The aesthetic redesign incorporates rounded edges and sleek features to give the cart a softer, professional feel. Chief engineers created wider columns with rounded edges to make the carts easy to hold during the moving process, and the angled base makes corner positioning a snap.
  • Shelf and storage accessories for the LPAU cart and LFAU stand are available.