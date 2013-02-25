Polycom Releases RealPresence Mobile 2.2 Video Collaboration App

- Polycom has released RealPresence Mobile 2.2. The software update lets customers securely extend video collaboration beyond the conference room to tablets and smartphones.
- The upgrade includes Polycom SmartPairing technology, content sharing, and SVC support for Android devices, as well as new support for the Apple iPad mini and Apple iPhone 5.
- Polycom RealPresence Mobile 2.2 provides a simple and intuitive video collaboration experience when users are on-the-go, traveling or working remotely, the company says. The upgrades for the software include:
- Polycom SmartPairing technology with unique ability to control Polycom room systems now supports Android tablets – first announced in October 2012 for Apple tablets running iOS, Polycom SmartPairing technology wirelessly pairs tablets to Polycom’s video conferencing systems. Users can control video meeting functions such as volume, mute and start/stop with their tablets, and they can walk into a conference room while on a live mobile video call and transfer that call from tablet to big screen with the swipe of a finger.
- Radically lower TCO with 3X HD video capacity – Polycom RealPresence Mobile, powered by the Polycom RealPresence Platform supports open standards-based Scalable Video Coding (SVC) technology, which delivers 3X the previous capacity for HD multipoint video calls for greater scalability, dramatically lower TCO, superior performance, and backwards- and forwards-compatibility to protect customer investments. SVC support delivers affordable scalability for businesses expanding their video networks to include more devices such as tablets and smartphones.
- Content sharing from a tablet during a video conference – Tablet users can send content to all other video meeting participants, regardless of whether the other users join from a group video conferencing system or mobile device.
- Polycom offers support across more than a dozen devices including tablets and smartphones from Apple, Motorola, Samsung, and HTC, among others.
- “When we unveiled RealPresence Mobile in October 2011, we knew we were at the beginning of a wave of use cases for mobile video. Since then, we’ve seen fast adoption of RealPresence Mobile among businesses, as well as vertical industries such as healthcare, education and financial services. When people travel for work, or are mobile, they still want a secure, HD-quality solution for connecting face-to-face with their colleagues, partners and customers,” said A.E. Natarajan, senior vice president of Worldwide Engineering, Polycom. “As a result of the innovation of Polycom’s engineering team, we’re proud to offer the most interoperable, reliable and secure solution for video collaboration that supports BYOD in a mobile world and enables dispersed workers to get business done faster.”
- “Polycom video conferencing has significantly changed the way we work by opening the lines of communication,” said Simon Quintin, director, Workplace Services, Smiths Group PLC. “The ability to actually see someone directly makes the whole communication more personal and efficient, so the adoption of Polycom video has spread across the company quickly. Right now, about 250 of our employees are using the RealPresence Mobile app, and it’s proving to be a great way for us to extend video collaboration beyond the office to virtually anywhere.”
- The RealPresence Mobile 2.2 software application for smartphones and tablets is available today as a free download from the Apple AppStore and from Google Play. Support for Polycom SmartPairing is available for the iPad mini, iPad 2, iPad with Retina display and Android OS-based tablets, and connects with Polycom HDX systems running software version 3.2 as well as Polycom Group Series systems running software version 4.0.2.