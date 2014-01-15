Roland Systems Group Introduces All-In-One VR-3EX AV Mixer

- Roland Systems Group has introduced the VR-3EX, the company's latest All-In-One AV Mixer that strengthens and expands a growing line-up of live production, web streaming and recording solutions.
- The Roland VR-3EX boasts an audio mixer, video mixer, touchscreen monitor, and USB port for streaming and recording. The unit advances the popular entry model, the Roland VR-3, by adding 4 HDMI inputs/outputs, built-in scaling with resolutions up to 1080p and WUXGA, HDCP support, full 18-channel digital audio mixer with effects, and over 200 video transitions and effects.
- The Roland VR-3EX's feature set and price point makes it ideal for a variety of markets including house of worship, education, corporate AV, live production, and sports, the company says. The VR-3EX’s sleek and compact design lends itself to portable applications as well as permanent installations, especially when size and space are considerations.
- The design incorporates a video switcher, audio mixing, touch select preview monitor and streaming-ready USB output all in a single unit. Video inputs one to three features composite (RCA) or HDMI (SD only) while input four accepts HDMI, RGB/Component or composite video. The output features the ability to scale resolutions up to 1080p via HDMI or component, 1920x1200 (WUXGA) via RGB, or SD (NTSC or PAL) composite. An additional HDMI output is included for an external preview monitor.
- Designed to be a combined live production switcher and web streaming device, the Roland VR-3EX features audio embedding, and built-in audio mixer with delay settings on each input and USB output to allow “lip sync” adjustments to match the video source. It supports HDCP video allowing you to mix copyright protected material such as game consoles and Blu-ray content into your live production. Composition effects such as Chroma key, Luminance key, and picture-in-picture enable title/logo overlay or lower thirds on background video. HDMI inputs one to three accept video resolutions up to 480p/576p and input four accepts HDMI resolutions up to 1080p and RGB up to WUXGA (1920x1200). Although internal processing is SD-based, the output can be scaled up to 1080p or 1920x1200.
- The 18-channel audio mixer is made up of 4 XLR/TRS with phantom power, stereo RCA, mini-stereo, built-in stereo mics, as well as stereo audio from the 4 HDMI inputs. A variety of dynamics such as delay, EQ, Gate, and Compressor can be applied to each balanced audio channel enhancing the audio and live production quality. The Built-in stereo microphone on the top of the unit enables the operator to narrate or add ambient audio from the audience into the broadcast mix. It also has a main and aux buss output so you can separate mix audio for the broadcast and the in-house PA system.
- As a USB Video/Audio class device, web streaming is easy by simply connecting to a computer running a live streaming service. You can also record the output using Roland’s free VR Capture software for Windows or Mac or by using native OS applications such as QuickTime on a Mac.
- The Roland VR-3EX is making its public debut at NAMM 2014 booth #302A and is expected to be available in March 2014.