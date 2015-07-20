Peerless-AV Releases Video Wall Mount App

- Peerless-AV is launching the Peerless-AV Video Wall Mount Locator app. The app is designed to support Peerless-AV’s line of SmartMount Full-Service Video Wall Mounts (DS-VW755S, DS-VW765-LAND, DS-VW765-LQR, DS-VW765-POR and DS-VW765-PQR).
- The Peerless-AV Video Wall Mount Locator app aims to minimize the needs for large construction crews and decreases installation costs.
- With the addition of the Peerless-AV Video Wall Mount Locator app is supposed to allow integrators to determine the best location to place display mounts to create a seamless video wall. The user manually inputs the display orientation, the dimensions of the display, and the distance from the floor and wall, and the app calculates the location to begin installation.
- Peerless-AV’s line of SmartMount Full-Service Video Wall Mounts have been upgraded to feature a top center keyhole slot to help plot out and hang the video wall mounts.
- The Peerless-AV Video Wall Mount Locator app is currently available in the United States for free via the iTunes store and Google play store.