Peerless-AV Launches All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign

The What: Peerless-AV has launched an All-in-One Kiosk, powered by BrightSign. Featuring a sleek design with a small footprint, the All-in-One Kiosk offers a complete digital signage solution for any indoor application setting, from corporate to retail, to hospitality, and beyond.

The What Else: Powered by a BrightSign built-in Digital Signage Module, the All-in-One Kiosk delivers 1080p60 single video decoding, HTML support, networked content playback, as well as an abundant set of features, including interactivity via the GPIO port, remote snapshot, live text, media feeds, and multi-zone.

“Our new All-in-One Kiosk is an easy-to-use, cost-effective digital signage solution that can be installed right out of the box,” said Brian McClimans, vice president of sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. “The integrated kiosk’s sleek, stylish design offers the ruggedness needed for public use, as well as a simple installation process requiring little to no maintenance. It’s the fully integrated solution that our customers have been asking for.”

The All-in-One Kiosk features easy setup via micro SD card, six points of IR touch for user engagement, and robust HTML5 engine supporting playback of content and modular assets layered with video. It also has the ability to update messaging and interact with the kiosk via Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or the BrightSign app, and can use of live data and media feeds to display popular news, finance, weather, or social media feeds.

“With our media player's power, and Peerless-AV's integrated design, the All-in-One Kiosk is the perfect fit for any indoor space,” said Ann Holland, vice president, marketing, BrightSign. “It has been a pleasure to partner with Peerless-AV. We’re proud to have been chosen to power this new solution.”

The Bottom Line: With an integrated 55-inch commercial LCD display offering six points of IR touch, the All-in-One Kiosk fully engages users, making it well suited for a variety of uses, such as wayfinding, entertainment, and digital merchandising.