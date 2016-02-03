Peerless-AV Announces Unique LED Wall Mounting System

Peerless-AV, the leader in innovative mounting and audio and video solutions and accessories, today announced the industry’s first Universal Modular LED Wall Mounting System.

Universal modular LED wall mounting system

Featuring a quick and easy pop-out mechanism that can be adapted to support various brands and display sizes, Peerless-AV’s LED Wall Mounting System offers a modular design enabling custom installs for specific configurations.

The universal nature of the LED Wall Mounting System will give installers infinite choices as they look to specify more full-color, high brightness, big viewing angle LED displays in their projects.

“LED is becoming an integral part of the AV industry and with our commitment to being at the forefront of audiovisual technology, we’re excited to unveil our new LED Mounting System,” said John Potts, President, Peerless-AV. “To develop the best solution available, we’ve worked closely with customers and LED experts to ensure versatility and compatibility for individual application scenarios.”

Key features of the Universal Modular LED Wall Mounting System include a clean and aesthetically pleasing installation based on a slim, space-saving design. The pop-out mechanism extends the mount 30 inches from the wall, providing ample space for a technician to service and maintain the LED displays. Its universal design can be easily configured to support most LED brands and sizes by simply changing out display-specific adapter plates.

The mounting system’s easy hang wall plate enables a fast, trouble-free installation and handles on either side of the mount provide easy mount articulation without the risk of damage to the LED display. In addition, integrated cable management allows for a clean finish.

Adjustment to the LED Mounting System is simple and installer-friendly. A jacking screw feature allows the entire video wall to be plumb adjusted once all the LED displays are installed. Each mount has four-corner depth adjustment and a first row levelling function assures all the LED displays align for a seamless appearance.

Peerless-AV’s Universal Modular LED Mounting System will be available for custom order through its network of distributors and resellers in Q2 2016.

This new innovation can be seen at ISE 2016 – Hall 11, Stand E70. Visitors to the stand will be given a VIP tour, including presentation of an impressive 5x4 video wall using Absen LED panels mounted on the modular system.