Optoma To Show Innovations at InfoComm 2015

- Optoma Technology, Inc. will showcase a variety of innovative projection solutions at InfoComm 2015. Optoma has been a proud exhibitor at InfoComm for more than a decade. Visitors to Booth #3612 will be among the first to see and experience unique projection demonstrations from Optoma and some of our ProAV partners.
- Experience the color performance of the world’s first 3000 Lumen LED DLP projector
- Try the new multi-touch 1080p ultra short throw interactive projector
- Watch a retail display spring to life through cutting-edge projection mapping
- Test-drive a commercial grade racing car simulator with a 180 degree panoramic screen
- Take a booth tour with our interactive Virtual Assistant as trade show and retail kiosk solution.-
- Ride a bicycle to power up a projector solution bringing remote audiences visual experiences they could never before imagine
- See the newest NuForce audio products
- In addition, Optoma will have the following products on display in the center of the booth:
- Visitors will be wowed by two massive curved screens utilizing powerful edge blending technology developed by Optoma. With dual channel edge blending processors, you can significantly reduce the cost of installation and even automate a process that normally takes hours to configure.
- Optoma’s launch of the new 1080p ultra short throw interactive projector, the EH320USTi, with the new TouchBeam feature. This next generation of finger-touch interactive technology enables several people to work simultaneously on the screen without using a pen. Simple set-up reduces installation overheads and is virtually free of both maintenance and calibration.
- Optoma’s premier launch of our new LED DLP Projector is a joint effort between Optoma, Philips, and Coretronic, producing the first 3000 lumens LED projector with both high brightness and amazing color, measurably superior to typical lamp-based technology.