AKG Introduces PR4500 ENG Pocket Receiver

- AKG is introducing the new PR4500 ENG Pocket Receiver to the broadcast market at InfoComm.
- The new receiver builds on AKG’s WMS4500 Series by incorporating new ENG and EFP mounting clips and flexible swivel mounts, allowing it to be positioned on virtually any camera.
- “The PR4500 was designed to provide a solution for the demanding ENG applications,” said Wolfgang Fritz, product marketing manager, AKG. “It provides antennae diversity for unbeatable reliability, it’s durable, and it’s affordable. Coupled with the HT4500 and PT4500 wireless transmitters, the PR4500 ENG receiver delivers maximum mobility to the recording process without worrying about cables or wires getting in the way.”