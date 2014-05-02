Neutrik USA SCCD-W Cover

- Neutrik USA is introducing the SCCD-W spring-loaded cover for its D-size chassis connectors. Following up on its SCDX fliptop covers, which provide IP42 Ingress Protection weather resistance for unmated D-size chassis connectors, the new SCCD-W is a heavy-duty cover that shuts automatically after unplugging the cable connector and seals the chassis connectors against dust and water to the IP65 rating. The transparent cover enables one to see the protected chassis connector at all times.
- The new Neutrik SCCD-W spring-loaded cover is ideal for numerous application environments, including ball parks, OB trucks, theaters, and other situations where water and particulate pollution need to be kept away from D-size chassis connectors. Compared to SCDX, the new SCCD-W takes this weather resistance to an entirely new level, offering IP65 protection for unmated chassis connectors. This is the same level of protection or higher as is achieved under mated conditions for Neutrik's weather-resistant XLR, etherCON, opticalCON, powerCON TRUE1, Cat 6, and multimedia product lines.
- With its new SCCD-W, Neutrik now offers a rugged solution for highly polluted or wet environments as well as for installations where operators may be especially rough in handling equipment.