Tech Data Integration Services with iTeam

- Tech Data Corporation, in the midst of hosting its Digital Signage Partner Summit in Clearwater, Fl., announced today that they are offering resellers access to expert installation services for digital signage solutions. Through Tech Data’s Digital Signage and Projectors Specialized Business Unit (SBU), resellers can now partner with iTeam Inc. to deliver professionally installed digital signage solutions to end users nationwide.
- This week Tech Data is hosting its Digital Signage Partner Summit in Clearwater, Fl, where nearly 120 resellers, vendors and industry experts are sharing strategies for building profitable digital signage practices. Speakers including Bob O’Malley, CEO of InFocus, Alan C. Brawn, principal of Brawn Consulting LLC, and Lyle Bunn, principal of BUNN Co., will discuss emerging technology trends, sales and marketing strategies, project planning and also will offer strategic advice for resellers establishing their digital signage businesses.
- “Digital signage is one of the fastest growing technologies in the market today,” said Wendy Linsky, vice president, Peripherals Product Marketing, Tech Data. Linsky added that resellers—especially those supporting end users like government agencies, school districts, healthcare providers and retail and restaurant chains—often win bids for large rollouts of digital signage in multiple geographies on tight deadlines. “In many cases,” she said, “resellers are integrating digital signage into existing network infrastructure, moving beyond data centers and server rooms to pull cable through ceilings, mount displays on walls and install media PCs and content management software. While that can be time-consuming, complex work for traditional IT reseller staff, the experts at iTeam serve as an extension of a reseller’s team, going onsite nationwide to install solutions on their behalf.”
- iTeam utilizes a pool of more than 14,000 certified technicians who have completed more than 750,000 IT projects throughout North America. It delivers a broad array of IT installation and maintenance services for some of the nation’s largest technology resellers, consumer electronics retailers and systems integrators. Its services include complete digital signage solutions installation, such as site surveys, wiring, network integration, display mounting, and media player and software setup. Digital Signage and Projectors SBU customers also can partner with iTeam for display and projector installation services in corporate, retail, government, classroom and multimedia environments.
