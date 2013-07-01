Shure Microflex Wireless Microphone Systems Are Shipping

Shure has unveiled that the Microflex Wireless Microphone Systems are now shipping.

Shure's Microflex Wireless Microphone System

The Microflex Wireless platform combines encryption-equipped boundary, gooseneck, handheld, and hybrid-bodypack microphone options with intuitive features. These features include Shure’s rechargeable battery technology, networked charging stations, AES-256 encryption of the wireless transmission, comprehensive control strings for programming third-party interfaces, and browser-based software for complete system control.

Dante digital audio networking is also integrated into the wireless access point, enabling users to transport low latency multichannel audio through a single Ethernet cable. This feature facilitates the transmission of audio and control through corporate networks, extending resource efficiency for AV technicians and IT administrators.

Incorporating new digital wireless technology from Shure, Microflex Wireless actively scans available spectrum to coordinate clean, compatible frequencies for every microphone channel. The system also proactively detects and avoids any unexpected interference.

For advanced power management, lithium-ion rechargeable batteries deliver up to nine hours of continuous use, enable remote status monitoring while in the charger, and provide remaining runtime in hours and minutes through networked control systems. For applications that require “always on” usage, the transmitter is compatible with any standard USB power source.

Microflex Wireless is easy to configure and expand, providing flexible, custom solutions for a variety of AV environments. Systems are available in four and eight channel versions and can be combined to support up to 32 compatible channels in the US or 64 channels in the European Union. Shure Microflex Wireless systems are available through authorized Shure resellers and prices begin at $6476.00.