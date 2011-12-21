Vaddio Launches Regional Training Program

Vaddio has announced that its Regional Training Program will launch on January 1, 2012, and will now include online, on-site and regional courses.

Regional and online product training courses will be offered beginning January 1, 2012, in addition to the existing Camera Tracking Training classes. Vaddio Technical Trainer, Scott Rolfes, will conduct in-depth training on design, engineering, installation and techniques for integrating Vaddio equipment into a variety of applications. In addition, Bernadette Yard, marketing and training coordinator, will also teach a sales and marketing curriculum.

"We understand the importance of training our dealers out in the field," said Rob Sheeley, president of Vaddio. "And we know how difficult it is to travel to get the training you need. We are committed to offering the training and education to our dealers in the field so they can easily and effectively integrate our solutions into their designs."

To schedule a Vaddio training course, contact your local rep or go to vaddio.com/training. For more information or details please contact Bernadette Yard at (763) 971-4466 or by email at byard@vaddio.com.