Myers Sponsors Technical Conference

Myers Information Systems announced the company will again be a Silver-level sponsor of the Public Television Service's annual technical conference, held in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters' mid-April convention in Las Vegas.

Myers has been a sponsor, seminar participant and exhibitor since the conference's inception.

Myers' personnel will contribute to several seminars and discussion groups, among them, "Do You Want to be a ProTrack Power User?" for station traffic management staff will be led by Crist Myers, president and CEO, along with CTO Tracy Carter, director of marketing Nancy Carter, plus team members Lloyd Ortman and Jim Pinard. Tracy Carter will also participate in panels entitled: "Traffic, Non-Real-Time is here – Are You Ready?" and "Central casting and Shared Master Control Update: A View from the Field." Myers Information Systems will also have a strong exhibit hall presence, with team members available to answer questions and discuss ProTrack software features.

"We are extremely proud to continue our sponsorship and involvement with PBS," said Crist Myers, president and CEO. "Their annual TechCon event provides an unequalled opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas with PBS, its member stations and vendor partners, so that we can continue to bring forward efficient, innovative and cost-effective solutions to the public media marketplace."