Middle Atlantic Introduces New Looks for Lecterns

Middle Atlantic Products expanded its L5 Series Lectern offering with new styles, wood finishes, and options that reflect the latest design trends. The lectern enhancement follows the company’s recent credenza redesign intended to help AV integrators work with the architect and design community in better integrating technology in modern spaces.
- Ideal for higher education and corporate environments, the lectern incorporates the company’s Frame to Furniture design. This approach complements an integrator’s installation workflow with foundational frames that are in stock, guaranteeing quick delivery while allowing the integrator to immediately start the installation. The frame is paired with a custom furniture finishing kit that is manufactured to order and shipped separately to the jobsite.
- Two new lectern styles are now offered to appeal to a range of design aesthetics. New wood finishes for the L5 Series include veneer, high pressure laminate and thermolaminate – all available in a spectrum of color choices.
- The L5 Series Lectern’s AV-focused design enables quick and easy customization. Turret model lecterns feature a fully customizable Presenter’s Panel that can be designed with cutouts to incorporate the controls, touchscreens and other devices necessary for each project’s individual requirements. This cost-effective feature allows for easy upgrades for future changes to the technology powering the presentation system.
- The L5 Lectern is equally suited for network-connected presentations, or individual presentations via laptop connection. The easy-to-integrate, open-frame design features built-in power distribution, provisions for cable management and small device mounting, and integrated thermal management.
- Installers can choose from one bay, 1.5 bay, or dual bay widths and flat or turreted top.