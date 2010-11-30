TechRep Reps Aphex Tech

- Los Angeles, CA--Aphex has announced the appointment of Techrep Marketing as the company's sales representatives for the territories of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.
- With offices in 13 eastern states, Techrep is one of the pro audio industry's largest and most recognized independent marketing firms, representing many of the leading companies in professional recording, live sound, systems contracting, retail and manufacturing. Founded by Jeff Mac and Ted Bahas, the company has received multiple awards for sales, service and training.
- "We're truly excited to welcome Techrep as an Aphex representative," remarked Rick McClendon, Aphex general manager. "I've known Ted and Jeff since they first started the company, and there are very few rep firms that can compare in terms of resources, personnel, and attention to detail. They're a company we know we can trust to understand and take care of the legendary Aphex brand."
- "Aphex has been one of the most respected names in professional audio for more than 35 years," added Techrep CEO Ted Bahas. "There are only a handful of companies in our industry that can boast that kind of pedigree, and we're really pleased to be working with them."