Aphex Sponsors How-To Church Sound Workshops

Sun Valley, CA--Aphex will sponsor a series of How-To Church Sound workshops presented by Fits and Starts Productions. The workshops feature full eight-plus hour hands-on Live Sound for Worship workshops with equipment fully integrated, as well as a Recording and Podcasting Seminar.

The workshop series has toured cities and churches across America nationally for seven years, and kicks off another season in 2011, offering six new tour segments of six cities each, plus several private training sessions.

Designed for the church audio volunteer, live sound personnel, media and praise band members, each workshop is produced by industry veteran Hector La Torre and presented by sound reinforcement engineer Mike Sokol (bios available at www.fitsandstarts.com).

The How-To Church Sound Workshops offer several training categories in each workshop, including: Microphones, Mixing Consoles, Speakers & Amplifiers, Signal Processors/Effects, Recording, Podcasting and more.

"Aphex has a long history of involvement with the worship market, and our products are a big part of delivering the message clearly to congregants all across the world," said Aphex CEO, David Wiener. "We're really pleased to be involved in the How-To workshops, and look forward to doing our part to improve church sound."