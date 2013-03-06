NEC Adds 46 and 52 Inch Displays to Super-Slim Portfolio

- NEC Display Solutions of America has announced the addition of two super-slim displays to its X Series portfolio. The 46-inch X462S and 55-inch X552S large-screen displays are the latest additions to NEC’s family of digital signage.
- These industrial-strength, full HD LCD displays leverage LED backlighting technology, which delivers improved power consumption and provides flexibility for a variety of installations, including those requiring Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliance (when used with select display mounts). Measuring a mere 1.8 inches deep, the X462S and X552S are super-slim, ultra light and deliver a maximum brightness of 700 cd/m². As a result, challenging applications in retail, hospitality and government can be addressed and met.
- In addition, these super-slim displays include the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot, an industry-wide standardization designed to simplify installations, use and maintenance of digital signage. Users receive full connectivity, including DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D, as well as remote management through the Network Control and Communication tools.
- “These new super-slim displays underscore NEC’s commitment to innovation and give more options to organizations looking to fulfill their digital signage and communications strategies,” said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager of Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “As part of our comprehensive solutions approach, we also are offering these models bundled with high-performance single board computers to help customers quickly implement digital signage and enhance their brand images.”
- The X462S and X552S displays include the following features:
- LED backlighting technology, which reduces power consumption and contributes to a lightweight design with minimal 1.8-inch depth
- Commercial-grade LCD panel and components, which enable extended run times
- 1920 x 1080 full HD native resolution
- 500/700 cd/m² brightness (typical/maximum) and 3000:1 contrast ratio
- DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D (in/out)
- RS-232C, LAN and DDC/CI for external control
- TileMatrix, which facilitates video walls up to 100 displays in 10 x 10 configurations
- Optional color-calibration solution, which enables color uniformity and fidelity across individual and multiple screens
- Real-time clock, which has the ability to set schedules for on/off times 24/7 and can be set to warm up 30 minutes before use for optimum color representation
- Built-in ATSC digital tuner (SB-03TM), which allows for high-definition broadcast capabilities (X462S-AVT and X552S-AVT models only)
- Bundled solutions, which include an X Series display and a single board computer (OPS-PCAF-WS) for simple digital signage (X462S-PC and X552S-PC models only)
- The X462S and X552S are available at minimum advertised prices of $1999 and $3099, respectively. The X462S-AVT and X552S-AVT models are priced at $2199 and $3299, while the X462S-PC and X552S-PC cost $2949 and $4049, respectively. All six products ship with a three-year limited parts and labor warranty.