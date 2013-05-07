Pelican ACS Centers Achieve ISO 9001 : 2008 Certification

- Pelican Products, Inc., designer and manufacturer of both high-performance protective case solutions and advanced portable lighting systems, has announced that its Pelican-Hardigg Advanced Case Solutions (ACS) centers in Ontario, CA, Front Royal, VA and Northampton, MA have achieved ISO 9001 : 2008 certification.
- "Certification of our ACS Quality Management System underscores Pelican's commitment to providing reliability and quality for our customers," said Mike Otto, director of U.S. Advanced Case Solutions, Pelican Products. "Meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers remains our top focus."
- ISO 9001 : 2008 is recognized and respected by organizations worldwide as standard requirements for an effective Quality Management System. The decision to become certified involved a rigorous year-long process that included auditing business processes to ensure that they meet internationally recognized principles and standards.
- As a result, ACS facilities now feature a certification that demonstrates the company's commitment to consistently meeting and exceeding customer requirements through the effective use of internal resources, the company says. The three facilities (Ontario, Virginia and Northampton) join the Advanced Case Solutions Centers in France, the United Kingdom and the rest of Pelican's manufacturing plants that are already certified.
- The Advanced Case Solutions business is dedicated to creating custom protection systems for sensitive, mission critical equipment. These systems are designed not only to protect valuable products in all types of transport situations but to assure that protection is provided when failure is not an option. These solutions have included everything from layered foam cushions to extremely complex metal work and mechanized enhancements. Not only do these solutions supplement the inherent protective properties of Pelican-Hardigg roto-molded cases, but also adapt effectively to Pelican, and Pelican Storm injection molded cases.