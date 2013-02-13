Shure Enhances Technical Support Resources

- Shure Incorporated is expanding the technical support resources for customers beyond its existing Product Technical Support department.
- A new Systems Support Group in the company’s Americas Business Unit will be responsible for providing applications support and technical training to installers and users of Shure high-tier wireless systems, software-enabled products, and networking products. These include the Axient, ULX-D, and PSM 1000 wireless systems as well as the DIS line of conferencing systems.
- “Software and networking technologies are an integral part of these products, and are essential to delivering key features and providing the ability to interconnect with a wide variety of non-Shure products,” said Stephen Kohler, director of product marketing. “By establishing a dedicated Systems Support group, we are providing our customers with even higher levels of expertise before, during, and after the sale.”
- Led by manager Gino Sigismondi, the Systems Support Group will include Doug Totel and Tim Vear. The Product Technical Support department will continue to be led by Michael Pettersen, and will be responsible for the support of entry- and mid-level products.
- To support the rollout of Shure’s DIS-branded conferencing products, the company is devoting more resources to this significant and growing category. Effective January 1, 2013, Luis Guerra will assume the position of product marketing manager for conferencing products. In this role. he will lead Shure’s go-to-market activities involving DIS conferencing systems and other Shure products used in conferencing applications.
- “Luis has developed deep expertise in the installation and conferencing market and has worked closely with AV system designers and integrators,” said Kohler. “By focusing his attention exclusively on these opportunities, we are helping our channel partners to succeed in the conferencing market.”