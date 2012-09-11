Contemporary Research Ships ATSC+SDI HDTV Tuner

Contemporary Research will begin shipping the ATSC+SDI HDTV tuner, a HDTV tuner with broadcast-quality HD-SDI, to waiting customers starting October 1.
- Directly outputting HD-SDI instead of using an HDMI/SDI adapter, the SDI stream can include 708/608 captioning data, and can be switched to provide stereo AES or AC-3 audio. The HD-SDI video outputs at a fixed resolution using an internal scaler for analog and digital channels. In addition to the SDI, AV is sent simultaneously from Component and Composite video outputs, as well as digital coax/optical and stereo audio ports.
- Based on the new 232-ATSC+1 platform, the ATSC+SDI is controllable via Ethernet, an onboard Web page, USB, RS-232 and IR control. Programming can be received using cable, off-air, analog, QAM and ATSC standards. An optional A/B RF switch can automatically switch between cable and off-air feeds, supporting a channel list for both inputs. A new digital tuning section enables better response for marginal channels.
- The compact HDTV tuners can be mounted two-across within a single rack space.
- Contemporary Research president Scott Hetzler said, “This product was created in response to requests from our integrators, consultants, and end users. HD-SDI is fast becoming the professional standard for HD video distribution, traditionally for TV stations and studios, and gaining popularity in corporate, worship, and sports facilities. We added Web control specifically for our broadcast users, who will no longer need control systems and extra interfaces to control their tuners.