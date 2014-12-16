Marcus Theatres Extends Digital Media Network Agreement with Cinema Scene

- Cinema Scene Marketing announced the signing of an agreement with Marcus Theatres to guarantee participation in Cinema Scene’s TrailerVision network through 2023.
- The agreement secures exclusive placement of TrailerVision units in all Marcus lobbies through 2023 and works in conjunction with the existing VideoWall network contract. Cinema Scene’s TrailerVision units play unique content including ‘digitally enhanced’ movie trailers, living posters and corporate ads, complete with stereo sound and NFC/QR Code connectivity with mobile users.
- “Marcus Theatres is thrilled to be a continued part of the Cinema Scene Digital Media Network. The inclusion of their digital media solutions in our theatres allows us to offer content and promotional opportunities to our customers and local businesses,” said Clint Wisialowski, assistant vice president of sales and R&D at Marcus Theatres.