Web Video Workshops Offers Workshop on Multiple Screen Delivery

Web Video Workshops announces a one-day seminar entitled Encoding, Serving, and Player Development for Multiple Screen Delivery, in order to assist websites seeking comprehensive mobile compatibility – as well as compatibility with HTML5 and OTT devices.

The workshop will be held in Manhattan on April 10, 2012, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Web Video Workshops stated in a press release: "The mobile video market is expanding rapidly. There were approximately 116 million smartphones in the U.S. by late 2011, supplemented by over 33.7 million tablet computers. Nearly two-thirds of smartphone owners have watched video on their devices, along with nearly 86 percent of tablet owners. To avoid missing out on these high-demographic viewers, websites that extensively use video need to ensure that their video plays on these mobile devices.

"This is easier said than done. The wide range of devices with varying platforms and capabilities makes reliable video playback on mobile costly and time consuming. Mobile compatibility has three elements; appropriately compressed and formatted files, a properly configured streaming server and an intelligent player that can detect the capabilities of the remote viewer and connect the viewer to the correct files. This requires extensive knowledge of the playback capabilities of a wide range of devices, a deep familiarity of various compression technologies, plus Flash and Javascript development. Until this workshop, there literally has been no single resource that pulls this information together and presents it in a cohesive way."

The workshop is presented in two 3-hour sessions. Compression expert Jan Ozer, author of Video Compression for Flash, Apple Devices and HTML5, will present Encoding for Multiple-Screen Delivery. Web video consultant Lisa Larson-Kelley, author of Flash Video for Professionals and the producer of Lynda.com’s Publishing Video with the Flash Platform and Up and Running with Flash Media Server 4.5, will present Video Serving and Player Development for Multiple-Screen Delivery.

The cost for the full one-day workshop is $395, or each session can be taken individually for $220. The workshop will be held at the Learning Tree Education Center located at One New York Plaza. For more information on the workshop, or to sign-up, visit webvideoworkshops-ny2012.eventbrite.com.