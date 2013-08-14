Western Union Puts BrightSign in 40 German and Austrian Branches

- The Western Union International Bank is using 58 BrightSign XD solid-state digital signage players in its 40 German and Austrian branches. The players in this new installation are used to display exchange rates, as well as schedule advertising content to display on the screens at pre-determined intervals. At the time of installation, this was the first European deployment of BrightSign’s new, flagship XD1230 player to be announced publicly.
- “The primary objective of the BrightSign-based digital signage system was to replace manually updated exchange rate signage in our branches. Exchange rates change multiple times per day, and our objective was to provide screens that would show the correct rate instantly and automatically, as soon as the rate was changed in the point-of-sale system,” said Thomas Zraunig, project manager at Western Union. “Additional objectives were to improve the customer experience in our branches, provide our branches with a more modern and up-to-date appearance and to use the same screens to promote other services.”
- Western Union underwent a detailed evaluation process before selecting the BrightSign players. The bank took delivery of and configured 58 BrightSign XD1230 players, created the content and rolled them out to all 40 branches in three and a half months.