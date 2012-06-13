BTX Now Distributing Philips Commercial Signage

- BTX Technologies has announced that it will be offering the full Philips Commercial Signage product line through MMD, the exclusive licensee for Philips Commercial Signage and Philips Monitors. At InfoComm 2012, BTX is releasing packaged digital signage solutions using Philips commercial-grade displays. BTX will feature Philips commercial-grade displays for all demonstrations in its booth #C7342. MMD will showcase its line of Philips Commercial Signage solutions in booth #C5853.
- "BTX is delighted to add Philips Commercial Signage displays to our digital signage and video wall offerings," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "The Philips Commercial Signage line of displays strengthens our existing solutions for the digital signage industry, providing 24/7 reliability, remote asset monitoring, adjustable power consumption, and lifetime asset tracking. All of these advantages save money and are friendly to the environment while providing a diverse range of digital signage solutions, which is extremely important to BTX and our value-added resellers."
- BTX will offer a variety of product solutions through the Philips Commercial Signage product line, including 32-inch through 65-inch LCD, LED, and zero bezel commercial-grade displays and accessories.
- "Whether the needed solution is for advertising, healthcare, hospitality, quick-service restaurants, education, or entertainment, many of the largest retail and transportation infrastructures in North America have chosen Philips Commercial Signage," said Craig Rathbun, sales and marketing director for MMD. "Of course Philips Commercial Signage doesn't do this alone; it's only through a committed channel of strategic integration and technology partners like BTX that Philips Commercial Signage can deliver best-in-class solutions for signage and video wall clientele."
- For more information: www.btx.com
