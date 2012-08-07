Clay Paky Sharpys at Miss Florida USA 2013

Clay Paky Sharpy fixtures made their debut at the Miss Florida USA 2013 pageant, which was televised from Davie’s Bailey Concert Hall on the campus of Broward University.
- The pageant was aired live in HD in primetime to fans across the Sunshine State. Michelle Aguirre was crowned the winner and moves on to the national Miss USA competition.
- “We had twice as many moving fixtures as last year,” said lighting director Stefan DeWilde. “I used Sharpys around the floor for aerial beam effects. They were a prominent part of the program. Although we only had six of them, they cut through 85 other automated fixtures.”
- The Miss Florida USA pageant marked the first usage of Sharpys by DeWilde, who is also director of lighting for the New World Symphony in Miami Beach. “I’m going to use them in the New World Center,” he said. “They are small and lightweight, and their output and speed is amazing.”
- The Orlando office of stage lighting rental and production company Christie Lites provided the Sharpy fixtures.
- A.C.T Lighting is the distributor for Clay Paky in North America.
- Francesco Romagnoli, Clay Paky Area Manager for North and Latin America, said, “What could be more beautiful than Florida’s most attractive women combined with a compliment of Sharpy lights? We’re glad that Stefan is pleased with them and we look forward to seeing him deploy them in the future.”