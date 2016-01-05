Kelly Fair and Rebecca Isaacs Join Lectrosonics

Lectrosonics has added Kelly Fair and Rebecca Isaacs to its sales and marketing teams respectively. Fair has been added as the company's new Western regional sales manager and Isaacs has been hired as marketing communications specialist. Fair will be based in California, supporting customers in the Southwest and Northwest United States, including California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, and Hawaii. Isaacs will be based out of the NM Headquarters and will work on creating and updating marketing materials including manuals, data sheets for Lectrosonics products, as well as on written content for tradeshows, events and press materials.

Fair joins Lectrosonics with more than 20 years of sales, product management and business development experience in the professional sound industry. He has a highly successful track record in several areas including sales management, territory development, marketing, forecasting, and client/employee relations.

“I'm really excited to have Kelly with Lectrosonics as I've known him for two decades and worked with him at a previous company. His accomplishments in sales speak for themselves, and I know he'll be a great fit with our team,” said Karl Winkler, vice president of sales/service at Lectrosonics.

Fair comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, most recently as president of Esfera Group. Fair also spent six years as head of sales, North America at Riedel Communications, developing and managing North American distribution and sales, and 13 years with Sennheiser Electronics Corporation as Southwestern U.S. district sales manager.

Isaacs joins Lectrosonics with a variety of experience in B to B marketing, having held a number of positions which require a creative marketing approach as well as the ability to multitask, including the Credit Union Association of New Mexico, the New Mexico Education Assistance Foundation and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of New Mexico, where she was involved in planning events, tradeshows, seminars and creating marketing materials. She holds a BA in communications with an emphasis on public relations from Eastern New Mexico University.

“It's a genuine pleasure to have Rebecca joining us and taking on a key piece of the marketing workload,” said Bruce Jones, vice president of marketing at Lectrosonics. “She is a fast learner, an experienced writer, good with image editing, and just plain fun to work with.”

Rebecca is a native of Portales, New Mexico, about four hours from the Lectrosonics Rio Rancho headquarters.