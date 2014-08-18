Ingram Micro Expands ProAV/Digital Signage Portfolio

- Ingram Micro Inc. announced ten new vendor lines to its growing U.S. ProAV/Digital Signage portfolio.
- The company also said that it has been named the exclusive provider of innovative media solutions from PROconnect and Sherlock Systems. The new vendor lines expand Ingram Micro's portfolio of high-end Pro-AV/Digital Signage offerings and are immediately available in the U.S.
- Newly available vendors include Epiphan Systems, Jelco, Konftel, Mediplay, NanoTech Entertainment, PROconnect, RelampIt, Vidyo, VS Networks and ZTE. Separately, Ingram Micro is to be named the first and only technology provider to offer PROconnect's new five-head media player from Sherlock Systems.
- This solution features the VisionTek multi-port 4K graphics card and can feed up to five independent surround sound audio channels and supports high-performance applications such as video walls and multi-monitor display walls in public venues and business environments.
- The exclusive media solution is available immediately to Ingram Micro channel partners in the U.S. Ingram Micro's dedicated ProAV/Digital Signage business unit offers channel partners, AV professionals and vendors access to specialized support resources, business enablement tools and field-deployable personnel including market development specialists, sales experts and technical engineers.
