IMAX Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of GSCA Conference

- IMAX Corporation has signed on as a partner-level sponsor for the upcoming Giant Screen Cinema Association International Conference and Trade Show in San Francisco on September 9 to 11.
- IMAX’s contributions include hosting the opening reception and GSCA Achievement Awards at the Parc 55 Hilton on September 9, during which awards will be presented for giant screen filmmaking, marketing, education, and projection excellence. IMAX’s support also includes providing its Technical Services and IMAX Post/DKP teams for screenings at the AMC Metreon IMAX theater throughout the conference, which allows producers' work to be screened with the benefits of the proprietary digital IMAX image enhancement engine. DKP will post-produce the digital presentations to the IMAX laser projector specifications. IMAX will also participate in the conference technical session by demonstrating the IMAX GT Laser Digital system for conference delegates.
- The 2015 event is being held on September 9-11 at the AMC Metreon IMAX Theater in San Francisco, California, and will feature new films, films in production, projects in development, professional development sessions, a technical session, trade show, and the GSCA Achievement Awards, which honor excellence in giant screen filmmaking, marketing, and education. In addition to the digital screenings, the conference will also include film presentations on the IMAX 15-perf/70mm system. On September 12, delegates travel to the Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose, California, for screenings and sessions in the Hackworth IMAX Dome Theater.