HSA Releases New Dealer Pricing

HSA has released a new price guide, available immediately in PDF or print form to HSA dealers.
- This new price guide was reformatted to place HSA’s well-known audio visual control desks into “families” of desk styles and dimensions. HSA’s chief of operations designer, Alan Oglesby stated, “Our dealer’s begin with the price sheet, and its new visual format helps guide them through an easier, more straight-forward core design or starting point, whether it’s a single desk or a large, multi-desk and rack system AV production center”.
- The new HSA price sheet format includes an FAQ section to further assist dealers, designers, and consultants in their design selection from dozens of core products and hundreds of options. It makes creating a design that works for the customer, the system, and project budget faster and clearer.
- Lastly, along with new price sheets, there usually comes price increases – but not this time. HSA held their old 2013 pricing in this new 2014 issue and makes a continued effort towards keeping their product line competitive, innovative, and profitable for their dealers.