CEDIA Joins with Integrate EXPO for Australia Tradeshow

- CEDIA has partnered with Diversified Exhibitions to offer the electronic systems professional industry a new tradeshow offering in Australia, combining CEDIA EXPO and Integrate EXPO into one event.
- "Collectively, CEDIA members have been expressing their vote in favor for both organizations to unite," said executive director Stephen Miller of CEDIA Asia Pacific. "This partnership sets the stage in furthering the growth of the electronic systems industry in Asia Pacific and making the show the largest in the region."
- "The importance of partnerships like this in the globalization of services to the industry for CEDIA is vital," said CEDIA Asia Pacific chairman, Len Wallis. "We exist for our members, because of our members. This partnership opens the door to continued cooperation across the region."
- According to the CEDIA Asia Pacific EXPO Chair Alexis Caldwell, "This is a huge benefit to the entire industry and will be known as "The Show" to attend as it will provide a single platform for the professional, residential and commercial market."
- CEDIA EXPO Asia Pacific 2013 originally scheduled for July in the Gold Coast will now be part of Integrate EXPO scheduled for August 27-29 in Darling Harbour, Australia at the Sydney Convention & Exhibition Centre. Additional details about the partnership will be released in the coming months.