DSE Presents New Content Workshops

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that it will feature a new half-day pre-show seminar dedicated to best practices in content development for both consumer and employee-facing digital place-based networks.

This half-day program includes four individually facilitated tracks designed respectively for content strategists, planners and designers in retail, restaurant, banking and corporate communications sectors to learn to address the unique challenges inherent in content development strategies, tactics, processes, resources and tools by learning how to navigate real-world scenarios designed to instruct them on how to plan, strategize, develop and execute a content strategy within a range of venue settings. A team of expert network operators, content strategists and creative directors will actively facilitate this workshop.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “Creating relevant and compelling content for a digital place-based network audience not only requires specialized talent, but it is also a continuous process that has its own unique challenges operators depending on the industry sector. That’s why we are pleased to provide four real-world, hands-on and sector-specific educational opportunities for content strategists at DSE 2012.”

One of twelve pre-conference educational offerings at DSE 2012, this special seminar program will run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2012.

More information on this half day program can be found at digitalsignageexpo.net. Registration for DSE’s Hands-On Content Workshop, and all of DSE’s Tuesday, March 6th pre-conference seminars, or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, March 7th and 8th is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.