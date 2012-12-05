Chief Certified Partner Program Offers Bonus Point Rewards

- Chief is offering new incentives to become a Chief Certified Partner. Become Chief Certified by December 31, 2012, and the company will give you a bonus 100 Chief points.
- Chief Certification provides free industry credits from InfoComm, CEDIA, DSEG and AIA. Through the company's online training programs, you can pick up credits for free, with no hassle, according to Chief.
- "Chief wants to help dealers and installers meet the yearly challenge to maintain industry certifications," said Doug Bauernschmidt, instructional design manager for Chief. "We do that by providing free industry credits through Chief Certification. We make it easy through our online training courses, and now users who become Chief Certified by the end of the year have a bit of a cherry on top with extra bonus points toward a reward."
- With over 2,800 active users, Chief's online courses are designed to improve business results, increase knowledge of mount solutions and installation techniques, and to earn industry renewal credits at no cost.