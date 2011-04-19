Premier Mounts Launches New White

Anaheim, CA--Premier Mounts has introduced a new, brighter shade of white for its white-finished products, replacing the current chamois, creamy white paint. The new white has a matte texture to minimize the appearance of dust and prevent fingerprints or smudge marks.
- Premier Mounts worked closely with its customers to develop the new finish for its white products, according to the company, designing a look that matches ceiling tiles, electrical coverings and other industry-standard white products. Most of the Premier Mounts’ white products already feature this new finish, while those with the traditional white are being phased out.
- Projector mounts, UNI-line of products, ultra short-throw projector mounts and in-wall GearBoxes are some of the Premier Mounts products that are available in white.