Exterity Upgrades IP Comms Product Portfolio

Exterity recently upgraded several products within its portfolio. Key enhancements include closer AvediaServer integration with ArtioSign digital signage; the standard integration of ArtioSign with every AvediaPlayer r9300 Receiver; and ArtioPortal now supports an extended range of displays. The solutions will be showcased at ANGA COM (June 6-9 in Cologne, Germany) and InfoComm 2016 (June 8-10, Las Vegas Convention Center, NV, USA).

ArtioSign will ship in every AvediaPlayer r9300 Receiver as standard. Customers can choose when and where they want to manage and display signage, and gain instant access to this functionality with the purchase of a licence agreement. Signage content can be controlled via the AvediaServer’s ArtioSign Control App, which makes it easy to change Exterity receivers from AV mode into signage mode. Content can be published to a single receiver or group of receivers via a drag-and-drop style interface on PC or tablet, which provides additional flexibility for assigning new content to displays while walking around a business or stadium.

The AvediaServer viewing interface, ArtioPortal Middleware, has also been enhanced to provide support for a wider range of screens, including Samsung Smart Signage Platform (SSSP, or Large Format Displays), in addition to support for Samsung, LG and Philips SmartTVs.

For the hospitality sector, ArtioPortal now features Airwave’s Cloud VoD service Airtime (currently UK only), YouTube, and Facebook among its preconfigured settings for increased ease of access by guests. Android users also benefit from a voice search option in ArtioPortal to search for specific Video on Demand content.

“AV-IT convergence has reached new heights, with connected devices, digital signage and IP video meeting to create the unified communications systems businesses are demanding,” said Colin Farquhar, CEO of Exterity. “Since our inception, we have aimed to provide the best IP-based solutions to organizations looking to use video to communicate, educate and entertain. We service companies that want to maximize the impact of video, using it to ensure that their corporate messaging reaches employees around the world, or to offer the latest entertainment at the tap of a finger, on any device. These major upgrades demonstrate once more that our end-to-end product range has the flexibility and scalability to support the latest IPTV and display innovations, while adapting to new trends and requirements across a wide range of industries.”