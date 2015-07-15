Evolve Media Group Purchases Ten VIO 4Ks

- Analog Way has announced that Evolve Media Group has purchased the new VIO 4K (Ref.V701). Evolve Media Group placed an order for 10 units. VIO 4K is a high-end multi-format converter.
- Evolve Media Group is collaborating with Analog Way by investing in the VIO 4K, a video processing tool box shown at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, FL. The VIO 4K is expected to ship in Q4, 2015.
- VIO 4K enables baseband signal conversions over Dual-link DVI, DisplayPort, HDMI, 6G-SDI Optical, and universal analog, into an array of output signal formats up to 4K 30Hz, or 4K 60Hz with an optional expansion interface. VIO 4K has features and functionalities such as output rotation, area of interest management, and with a large 3.5’ TFT color screen, it can be controlled from the front panel or through the Web RCS, a graphic interface.
- Tyler Mayne, President at Evolve Media Group explains: “As the AV industry migrates to 4K over the next few years it will be important for us to carry a product in our rental inventory that helps our customers bridge the gap between 2K and 4K workflows.”
