Panamax-Furman Appoints Eastern Regional Sales Manager

- Petaluma, CA--Panamax/Furman announced the appointment of Martha Brooke to the position of eastern regional sales manager. LEED certified, Brooke brings a high level of energy management expertise to her new role, in addition to over ten years of experience in consumer electronics. At Panamax/Furman, she will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic sales plans for the eastern region, with a focus on positioning the company as a leader in the energy management category and promoting its BlueBOLT power control and energy management platform. Her territory encompasses the eastern seaboard, from Maine to Florida, including the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and New York Metro markets.
- "This is a very exciting time to join Panamax/Furman. As the market continues to look for reliable and convenient solutions to monitor and manage energy consumption, Panamax/Furman has answered the call with BlueBOLT," said Brooke. "BlueBOLT has made a big splash in the industry, and as the technology continues to evolve and offer even more energy management features, I look forward to building on that momentum to position it at the forefront of the market."
- Brooke comes to Panamax/Furman from Keep the Green, LLC, a business dedicated to saving businesses and homeowners' money, while lowering their environmental footprint, by providing energy audits and recommending energy-saving measures. As the company's owner and president, she was responsible for short-term and long-term field execution of management training, sales training, support programs, marketing programs, and multimedia presentations for the consumer electronics industry.
