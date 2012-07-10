Aphex Appoints Newest Manufacturer’s Reps

Aphex has appointed a series of additional manufacturer’s representatives as part of the company’s ongoing growth and expansion.

These firms will join Aphex’s current sales force in representing Aphex’s line of pro products in their respective territories, fostering sales and increasing market share.

The following firms have been appointed, listed with their regions and principals: Warman Marketing: Rocky Mountain territories (Harry Warman); Sound Vision Marketing: Florida (Tim Yates); Audio One Marketing: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota (Tim Van Bargen); ASR Enterprises: Mid-Atlantic region (Pat Foley); and Marketing Concepts: Texas (Bruce Marlin).

The appointment of new and additional dedicated reps in these regions underscores Aphex’s commitment to meeting the rising market demand with a network of experienced, knowledgeable manufacturer’s representatives, the company says.

“Aphex is totally on a roll," said Aphex chairman and CEO David Wiener. "With new products and technologies showing off our strengths and delighting customers old and new, we’ve been firing on all cylinders. The appointment of our newest manufacturer’s reps is part of our long-term strategic business plan, and we look forward to each of these valued partners helping us as we prepare for continued expansion.”